Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Guddu Muslim absconder

Police on Tuesday declared Guddu Muslim, a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang and an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, an absconder. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has also been declared on Guddu Muslim.On Monday, Shaista Parveen, the wife of Atiq Ahmed, was declared a fugitive.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:56 IST
Police on Tuesday declared Guddu Muslim, a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang and an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, an absconder. Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24. Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, the main accused in this case, were shot dead by assailants near a medical college here in April.

Station House Officer of Dhumanganj Police Station Rajesh Maurya said a notice under CrPC Section 82 was pasted at the house of Guddu Muslim in the Lala Ki Sarai area.

He said the people of the area were warned that if anyone gave shelter to Guddu Muslim or helped him, legal action would be taken against him. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has also been declared on Guddu Muslim.

On Monday, Shaista Parveen, the wife of Atiq Ahmed, was declared a fugitive. Police have declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on her.

