Couple arrested for cheating home buyers, financial institutions in Ghaziabad

A couple has been arrested for allegedly cheating a firm of Rs 5.6 crore by launching a housing project and selling the same units to multiple buyers as well as mortgaging the property with various financial institutions via fraudulent means in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:18 IST
A couple has been arrested for allegedly cheating a firm of Rs 5.6 crore by launching a housing project and selling the same units to multiple buyers as well as mortgaging the property with various financial institutions via fraudulent means in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Ashok Goel and Vandana Goel, they said.

''The duo was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra on August 3,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Surendra Choudhary said. A case was registered on the complainant of a housing finance firm alleging that the accused posed as directors of Jaipuria Buildcon Pvt Ltd and launched a project called 'Jaipuria Apartments Crossing Republic' at NH-24, Ghaziabad in 2007. On the assurance of the accused directors, the complainant sanctioned 24 loans to the buyers in the project. Later, it was revealed that the accused had allotted the same flats to different buyers/financial institutions and cheated the complainant of Rs 5.6 crore, the officer said. Several raids were conducted to track the accused in the Delhi/NCR. Later, it was emerged that they were hiding in Pune, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

