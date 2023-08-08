Pakistan's jailed Imran Khan barred from politics for five years - local media

* High court to hear Khan's appeal on Wednesday

* Khan seeks setting aside his conviction - lawyer

* Khan being kept in small, dirty jail cell - lawyer

(Updates after Khan barred from politics for five years) ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (Reuters) -

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by the country's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported. Several local TV news channels said the election commission of Pakistan issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)