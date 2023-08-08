Pakistan's jailed Imran Khan barred from politics for five years - local media
Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:34 IST
* High court to hear Khan's appeal on Wednesday
* Khan seeks setting aside his conviction - lawyer
* Khan being kept in small, dirty jail cell - lawyer
(Updates after Khan barred from politics for five years) ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (Reuters) -
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by the country's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported. Several local TV news channels said the election commission of Pakistan issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Pakistan
- Imran Khan
- ISLAMABAD
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tourists stranded due to flooding of stream in Uttarakhand's New Tehri rescued
ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex excluding 'Wazukhana' area
Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris
Imran Khan party leader Yasmin Rashid's judicial remand extended in PML-N arson case
Pak Supreme Court bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer murder case till Aug 9