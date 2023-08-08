Left Menu

The police team was led by CCB ACP P A Hegde and inspector H M Shyam Sunder.As part of its efforts to make the city drug-free, Mangaluru police have intensified raids in the city and suburbs. The department has urged the public to promptly report on any information regarding drug peddlers.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:37 IST
Karnataka: Drug peddler held, MDMA worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized
The City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man on charges of selling the banned MDMA drug to the public at Talapady near here, police said.

Acting on a definite tip-off, the police arrested Mohammed Rafik (40), a resident of Uppala in the neighbouring Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Police seized 50 gm of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug, valued at Rs 2.5 lakh, a mobile phone and a digital weighing scale, totally worth approximately Rs 2.68 lakh from the accused.

Sources said search is on for other people possibly involved in the racket. The police team was led by CCB ACP P A Hegde and inspector H M Shyam Sunder.

