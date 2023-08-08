Wanted in Gujarat for liquor smuggling, trader shot dead in Rajasthan

A liquor trader wanted in Gujarat for smuggling contraband was shot dead in Sachore by three assailants in an apparent fallout of rivalry between two groups, police said on Tuesday, The shooters intercepted the vehicle of Laxman Dewasi soon after he left his house in Indira Colony in Sanchore town and opened fire from close range before fleeing on Monday afternoon. Dewasi was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said, adding about half a dozen suspects have been detained.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Dewasi was going to Gujarat to surrender before Gujarat police," said a source.

Dewasi has about 50 cases in Gujarat related to liquor smuggling against him. The police there has already arrested his partner.

According to sources, Gujarat police had raided his house in Sanchore on Monday morning but he was not there. Hundreds of members of the Dewasi community assembled at the hospital to protest against the killing. They refused to accept his body, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They were assured of strict action against the culprits by the police, after which they accepted the body and cremated it by Tuesday evening.

Markets in Sanchore city remained shut in protest on a call by traders body All Vyapar Mandal. A senior police officer said the incident appeared to be a fallout of rivalry between two groups over liquor and toll business.

"Suspect identified as Mukesh Bishnoi had attacked Dewasi earlier also on two occasions,'' said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)