RSS-aligned BMS seeks 8% interest on FDs for senior citizens and adoption of universal healthcare policy by all states

RSS-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has demanded 8 per cent interest on fixed deposits for senior citizens and also appealed to all states to adopt a ''universal healthcare policy'' on the lines of Maharashtra.

An office-bearer said the BMS has also demanded that the minimum pension under EPS 1995 be hiked to Rs 5,000 from the existing Rs 1,000.

A two-day All India Executive Meeting of Varishtha Nagrik Parisangh (VNP), a wing of BMS, began on August 8 at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the city.

More than 45 office-bearers, including executive members from across the country, are participating in the conclave.

''The BMS has demanded an 8 per cent interest rate on FDs for senior citizens and the hike in minimum pension under EPS 1995 to Rs 5,000 covering about 65 lakh EPS pensioners,'' VNP general secretary Vasant Pimplapure told PTI on Tuesday.

He said senior citizens are valuable assets for the country.

''It is the moral responsibility of the family, society and the government to look after them. However, loneliness is adversely affecting the mental health of senior citizens. About 65 per cent of the elderly people have mental health issues,'' he said. Pimplapure said all states should adopt the universal healthcare system on the lines of Maharashtra which will benefit senior citizens the most. ''Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat and the state's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana for all citizens,'' he added.

BMS national general secretary Ravindra Himte said the women working force in India is much larger than in any other country.

''A majority of women are employed in the unorganised sector. The BMS is working on safety and security aspects of women workers and on how the government will provide them facilities,'' he added.

