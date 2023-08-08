Left Menu

Cop among 2 held for creating ruckus at eatery in J&K’s Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:54 IST
Cop among 2 held for creating ruckus at eatery in J&K’s Kathua
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including a policeman, were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at a 'dhaba' along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The duo is accused of roughing up the staff of the eatery and also opening fire following a scuffle at Chak Sajjan village, a police official said.

He said a country-made pistol was recovered from the arrested people, while a search is on to nab their third associate who managed to flee.

In his complaint, dhaba owner Bhushan Singh claimed that the accused used abusive language while food was being served to them to which his staff objected. The accused, in a fit of rage, opened fire with a pistol and assaulted them physically.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, including attempt to murder, was registered and the accused policeman Joginder Singh of Samba and ex-serviceman Balwinder Singh of Kathua were arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023