Police crack 18 cases of burglary following arrest of two history-sheeters

With the arrest of two notorious criminals, the police in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday claimed to have cracked 18 cases of house break-ins in the city and the adjoining region. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, senior inspector Suresh Madne of Manpada police station said valuables worth Rs 20.15 lakh, including 200 grams of gold ornaments, cash, motorcycles and laptops, were also recovered from the accused. In the wake of several cases of burglaries and house break-ins in the limits of Manpada police station in Kalyan division, the police launched a probe and worked on several leads, including the CCTV footage, before arresting the accused. he said.

The duo is identified as Yusuf Rashid Shaikh (38) and Naushad Mustaq Alam (28), the official said. . ''Both of them are history-sheeters and notorious criminals. While Yusuf was arrested in 23 crimes earlier, there are 11 offences registered against Naushad in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai,'' Madne said. During their interrogation, it came to light that they were involved in 18 cases of burglaries in Manpada, Daighar, Rabale, Kamothe, Panvel, Taloja, Chunabhatti and other areas, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

