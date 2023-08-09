Nagpur: 3 cops suspended after video shows them playing cards on premises of crime branch office

Three head constables were suspended after a video showed them playing cards during office hours on the premises of the crime branch unit 3 office in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

After the video surfaced on Monday, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered an inquiry. The three head constables were suspended on Tuesday.

