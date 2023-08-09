Blinken spoke with Niger's president about diplomat Nuland visit -statement

Left Menu

Diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup appeared stalled after the junta rejected the latest diplomatic mission. Nuland said on Monday that she traveled to Niger’s capital Niamey and held "frank and difficult" talks with senior junta officials. In a briefing with reporters, Nuland said the junta officials did not take up U.S. suggestions to try to restore democratic order and that her request to meet with Bazoum was declined.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum about a visit to the Central African country by American diplomat Victoria Nuland, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The two discussed Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland’s recent trip to Niamey and the secretary conveyed the United States’ ongoing support for a solution that restores Niger to democratic rule and constitutional order," the department said of Tuesday's call. "The secretary also emphasized that the safety and security of President Bazoum and his family are paramount."

Bazoum has been in detention at his residence since the July 26 military takeover of the country. Diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup appeared stalled after the junta rejected the latest diplomatic mission. Nuland said on Monday that she traveled to Niger’s capital Niamey and held "frank and difficult" talks with senior junta officials.

In a briefing with reporters, Nuland said the junta officials did not take up U.S. suggestions to try to restore democratic order and that her request to meet with Bazoum was declined.

