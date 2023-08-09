Four-year-old boy suffers electric shock from TV set top box in Nagpur, dies

A four-year-old boy died when he suffered an electric shock on touching a television set top box (STB) at his home in Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Khaire Pannase area under Hingna police station limits when the boy was watching cartoons on television and his father was resting in the bedroom, they said.

The boy pulled the STB and tried to carry it with him. In the process, he suffered an electric shock and fell unconscious, said the police.

After sometime, the boy's father noticed him lying unconscious on the floor and rushed him to a hospital where the child was declared dead by doctors, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

