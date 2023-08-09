Christian, Dalit bodies hold demonstrations in Punjab against Manipur violence

Shops remained shut at many places in Punjab while a firing incident was also reported as several Christian and Dalit bodies Wednesday held demonstrations during their 'Punjab bandh' call against the Manipur violence.

At a few places, educational institutes also remained shut and protesters blocked traffic, though police personnel were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward situation.

Agitators shouted slogans against the central government for the violence in the northeastern state and also took out protest marches. They were also agitating against the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur.

In Moga, a mobile accessories shopkeeper allegedly opened fire at a protester who along with some other protesters urged him to shut his store in the wake of the 'bandh' call.

The alleged incident took place when some protesters were appealing to shopkeepers to shut their stores in the district's Kot Ise Khan area.

Police said the shopkeeper got into an argument with a protester and he fired at the victim from his licensed weapon.

The bullet hit the protester in the chest, they said and added that the victim was referred to a hospital.

The maximum impact of the bandh call was visible in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

In Jalandhar, several markets remained shut with representatives of Dalit and Christian communities staging a 'dharna' at the city's Kapurthala chowk. Police were deployed at Rama Mandi and Nakodar chowk, officials said.

In Hoshiarpur, shops and commercial establishments remained shut in the city.

Activists belonging to organisations such as Christian National Front, Pastors Association, Ravdidasiya Ekta Dal, Akhil Bharatiya Balmik Samaj staged protest 'dharnas' at various places in the district.

Vehicular traffic on the national and state highways was blocked at places including Bijli Ghar, Chowk Tanda, Hajipur Crossing, Dasuya and Mata Rani Chowk, Mukerian as protestors laid siege.

The protesters, especially youths in groups, were seen riding motorcycles to enforce the closure of shops.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said no untoward incident was reported from any nook and corner of the district and the 'bandh' was peaceful.

Traffic was diverted towards various alternative routes at the places where it was blocked because of the protest, Chahal said.

In Ferozepur, most of the commercial establishments, educational institutions and markets remained closed and those, which were opened including a few banks, were shut down by the protesters.

Sham Lal, president of Aadi Dharam Samaj, and others said the union government has ''failed to protect'' the rights of the people belonging to Christian community in Manipur.

''The way the people belonging to Christian and Dalit communities have been targeted in Manipur, is really condemnable'', a union leader said.

The protesters also carried out a procession and raised slogans against the Union and the state government in Manipur.

Ferozepur SSP Deepak Hilori said the 'bandh' remained peaceful, adding that more than 1,000 policemen have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

In Amritsar, leader of Balmik Samaj Om Parkash Anaraya said the 'bandh' call was supported by all religious and various other organisations.

Protesters also forced some private and government schools to shut them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal said not even a single untoward incident was reported from the city.

Commercial establishments remained closed and buses remained off the road in Kapurthala district.

Members of the Christian and Scheduled Caste communities staged a 'dharna' at Bhagat Singh chowk and criticised the Centre and the Manipur government for its ''failure'' to tackle violence in the northeastern state.

In Phagwara, while the interior of the city bazaars remained closed, the outer areas had little impact of the 'bandh'.

Educational institutions were also closed but some schools had online classes.

A group of women and men from the Christian communities staged 'dharnas' at the Sugar Mill crossing on national highway and another one under the flyover opposite Town Hall.

A group of protesters was seen moving in bazaars and asking those shopkeepers who kept their shops open to close them.

However, in Ludhiana, markets and commercial establishments remained open.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Varinder Singh Brar said anti-riot squads and vehicles were deployed at several sensitive points in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)