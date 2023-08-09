Left Menu

Child killed, two injured by shelling in Donetsk - Russian-installed official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:40 IST
Child killed, two injured by shelling in Donetsk - Russian-installed official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A child was killed and two people were injured when a Ukrainian artillery shell hit a two-storey building in Donetsk, the Russian-appointed head of the region, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

The Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine had been partly under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014 until Moscow announced last year that it was annexing the province.

Russia, which early last year launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that it calls a "special military operation", says Ukrainian forces shell the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

