RS Chairman sends breach of privilege complaint by MPs against Raghav Chadha to privileges committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:51 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday referred to the privileges committee the complaints of MPs alleging AAP MP Raghav Chadha named them in a house panel without their consent in violation of rules.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Raghav Chadha for inter-alia including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and had included names of the four MPs.

''On consideration of the facts, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,'' the RS bulletin said.

