24 beggars from India posing as victims of natural disaster caught in Nepal; sent back

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-08-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Twenty-four beggars from India, including 12 minors, who were carrying fake documents and posed as the victims of a natural disaster were detained by Nepal police and later sent back.

All 24 people belonging to Rajasthan were detained while they were begging in the streets of Birtamod, the Nepalese side of the Indo-Nepal border area, according to the police.

They were begging for money by carrying small children as little as six months old on different pretexts.

They were carrying fake documents which claimed they were victims of natural disasters in India and had lost their homes due to the disaster.

The police with the help of Birtamod Municipality found them staying in a rented room in a group at the Birtamod Buspark.

They detained them and took them to the other side of the border at the Mechi Bridge in the Kakarvitta area in their van, according to the police.

According to the police, the number of beggars from across the border starts increasing in Nepal as the festival season approaches.

