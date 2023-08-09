Nepal's opposition CPN-UML continues to disrupt Parliament demanding high-level probe into gold smuggling

Nepal's main opposition party, CPN-UML, continued with the obstruction of Parliament proceedings on Wednesday, demanding the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the nearly 100 kg gold smuggling scam.

Eighteen people, including an Indian and a Chinese national, were arrested in relation to the smuggling of nearly 100 kg of gold that passed out of Tribhuvan International Airport's customs without being detected on the night of July 18.

The CPN-UML has been calling for the formation of a high-level probe committee to investigate the smuggling scam. The party has been regularly obstructing Parliament sessions for the last two weeks.

As soon as Speaker Devraj Ghimire started conducting the regular proceedings of the House of Representatives, CPN-UML lawmakers started sloganeering.

CPN-UML lawmaker Surya Bahadur Thapa Chhetri demanded that a probe committee be formed to investigate the gold smuggling. The Opposition party lawmakers picketed the rostrum and started sloganeering after the ruling parties' lawmakers took their seats.

Following the disruption, the Speaker adjourned the Parliament till Friday afternoon.

The government has authorised the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to investigate the gold scam after the Opposition rejected a probe by the Revenue Investigation Department.

Home Minister Narayankaji Shrestha on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties to trust the investigation being conducted by the CIB of the Nepal Police. However, the UML rejected the CIB probe and continued its demand for a high-level committee to investigate the matter.

