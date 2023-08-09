Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:07 IST
Vagabond killed over minor issue in Delhi's Kamla Market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old vagabond was thrashed to death allegedly by two men following a quarrel over a petty issue in central Delhi's Kamla Market area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday around 9.30 pm, they said.

Accused Irfan Sheikh (35), a resident of Mata Sundri Marg, was arrested for killing the vagabond whose identity could not be immediately ascertained. Sheikh is a ragpicker and alcoholic. The co-accused, who is also a vagabond, is still at large, police said.

An argument broke out between the accused and the victim over a petty issue. They attacked the vagabond with a wooden stick, following which the victim became unconscious, a senior police officer said.

Someone informed police about the incident. The victim was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered at the Kamla Market police station. Irfan was arrested immediately after the incident based on local intelligence inputs. Efforts are on to gather more details about the other accused who has gone absconding, the officer said.

