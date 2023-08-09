UK data watchdog investigates Northern Irish police data breach

Britain's data watchdog said on Wednesday it was investigating a data breach in which Northern Ireland's police force (PSNI) accidentally shared the names and work locations of every member of staff.

"Whilst this is a matter of serious concern, we do not yet know the extent to which the personal information was accessed during the time it was exposed," Information Commissioner John Edwards said in a statement.

"We are working with the PSNI to establish the level of risk and mitigations."

