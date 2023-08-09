Left Menu

UK data watchdog investigates Northern Irish police data breach

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:14 IST
UK data watchdog investigates Northern Irish police data breach
John Edwards Image Credit: Twitter(@JCE_PC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's data watchdog said on Wednesday it was investigating a data breach in which Northern Ireland's police force (PSNI) accidentally shared the names and work locations of every member of staff.

"Whilst this is a matter of serious concern, we do not yet know the extent to which the personal information was accessed during the time it was exposed," Information Commissioner John Edwards said in a statement.

"We are working with the PSNI to establish the level of risk and mitigations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023