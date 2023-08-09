Left Menu

Pro-Vidarbha activists try to gheraro Maharashtra DY CM Fadnavis' pvt residence in Nagpur; detained

Pro-Vidarbha activists on Wednesday organised a morcha in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for various demands and tried to lay a siege to the private residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Police detained the workers before they could reach their destination in Dharampeth area.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:18 IST
Pro-Vidarbha activists try to gheraro Maharashtra DY CM Fadnavis' pvt residence in Nagpur; detained
Pro-Vidarbha activists on Wednesday organised a morcha in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for various demands and tried to lay a siege to the private residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Police detained the workers before they could reach their destination in Dharampeth area. They were released later.

The demands of the protesting workers include the creation of Vidarbha state and the rollback of the ''hike'' in power bills. They are also opposing the proposed power plant at Koradi near Nagpur.

The march started from Sanvidhan Square and activists walked towards the residence of Fadnavis, who holds the Home and power portfolios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

