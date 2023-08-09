Man stabbed outside Delhi mall, dies

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up and stabbed outside a mall in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said on Wednesday. The alleged attack occurred on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said officers at Rajouri Garden police station received information about the stabbing late on Tuesday. It was found that Mohammad Kaif had an altercation with some boys outside City Square Mall. Kaif was beaten and stabbed by Sohil, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friends, the officer said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation taken up. Sohil was traced and apprehended on Wednesday. Kaif died during treatment on Wednesday, Veer said. According to the police, the victim suffered two stab injuries on his thigh, severing a vital vein. It was alleged that both the parties were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. It seems that the scuffle broke out over some petty issue. The reason behind it is being ascertained, the police said. Efforts are underway to trace the other suspects, they added.

