World News Roundup: Niger ex-rebel launches anti-coup movement in first sign of internal resistance; Pakistan PM to dissolve parliament, setting stage for national election and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Niger ex-rebel launches anti-coup movement in first sign of internal resistance

A former rebel leader and politician in Niger has launched a movement opposing the junta that took power in a July 26 coup, a first sign of internal resistance to army rule in the strategically important Sahel country. Rhissa Ag Boula said in a statement seen on Wednesday that his new Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) aimed to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in detention at his residence since the takeover.

Pakistan PM to dissolve parliament, setting stage for national election

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will advise the president to dissolve parliament late on Wednesday, setting the stage for a national election as the country grapples with political and economic crises. The parliament's five-year term is due to expire on Aug. 12, but this move would dissolve it three days early.

Forty-one feared dead in migrant shipwreck in central Mediterranean

Italian authorities on Wednesday said forty-one migrants are thought to have died in a shipwreck last week in the central Mediterranean, according to accounts by survivors who have been taken to the island of Lampedusa. Local public prosecutor Salvatore Vella confirmed media reports that four people who survived the shipwreck told rescuers they were on a boat carrying 45 people, including three children.

Brazil's Lula seeks global rainforest nation pact at Amazon summit

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday hopes to forge a united front among rainforest nations when they engage in international climate negotiations, building on an accord a day earlier at a summit of Amazon nations. Representatives from the eight Amazon nations gathered in the northern Brazilian city of Belem for the summit are set to meet with leaders from countries including Indonesia, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. The Congo Basin and Southeast Asia are home to the world's largest rainforests after the Amazon.

Poland to send 2,000 troops to reinforce Belarus border

Poland will send 2,000 troops to its frontier with Belarus, the deputy interior minister told state-run news agency PAP on Wednesday, twice the number requested by the Border Guard, to stem illegal crossings and maintain stability. Poland has worried increasingly about the border area since hundreds of battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus last month at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Rahul Gandhi rips into Indian PM Modi over Manipur violence

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the deadly ethnic conflict in Manipur, saying his government had divided the remote northeastern state, broken it and burnt it. More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless in Manipur since May, but Modi failed to publicly address the violence until last month in a state controlled by his own Hindu nationalist party.

Russia to build up forces in west to counter NATO threat - Shoigu

Russia will build up forces at its western borders following Finland's accession to the U.S.-led NATO alliance, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the governing board of the ministry on Wednesday. In opening remarks to the Collegium of the Defence Ministry, Shoigu said NATO-member Poland had already announced plans to strengthen its military, and that he expected significant NATO forces and weaponry to be deployed in Finland, whose inclusion has almost doubled the length of Russia's land border with NATO.

Wildfire tamed in southern Portugal, but authorities stay on alert

A huge blaze that erupted over the weekend, razing thousands of hectares of forest in southern Portugal, is now under control though authorities said firefighters would remain on the ground as a precaution in case of flareups. Vitor Vaz Pinto, regional commander of the emergency and civil protection authority (ANEPC), said on Wednesday the wildfire in the municipality of Odemira, in the Alentejo region, was brought under control at 10.15 a.m. local time (0915 GMT).

How the World Scout Jamboree descended into chaos in South Korea

Overflowing trash bins. Dirty toilets. Bug-infested fields. These were some of the conditions that about 40,000 teenage scouts had to contend with in the past week at the World Scout Jamboree, sending red-faced organisers in South Korea scrambling to fix matters before a looming typhoon forced everyone to leave the ill-fated campsite.

Canadian rapper sentenced to 10 years in prison in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, more than seven months after he was convicted of shooting fellow musical artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in 2020. Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence to the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that had been pushed back by delays.

