Tiranga yatra in J-K's Srinagar on August 13

A 'Tiranga' yatra will be taken out here on August 13 to pay homage to the freedom fighters and soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers of civil administration, police and security forces to review the preparedness of the yatra here, he said.

During the meeting, Sinha said we all should take special pride in saluting our beloved Tricolor and celebrating the occasion. It is also an opportunity to recall the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters, who secured our freedom, he added.

Sinha said citizens from all walks of life should come together to participate in the yatra from Kashmir International Convention Centre to Botanical Garden on August 13 to pay homage to the freedom fighters and all brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Lt Governor also discussed preparations to celebrate 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' festivity.

