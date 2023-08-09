US issues new Belarus-related sanctions -Treasury website
09-08-2023
The United States issued new Belarus-related sanctions on Wednesday, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The sanctions target 8 individuals, five entities and one aircraft, the website showed. The department also issued two general licenses related to Belarus.
