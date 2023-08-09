Left Menu

Punjab Police nabs 5 from J-K's Baramulla in heroin seizure case

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 19:56 IST
The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested five people from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a heroin seizure case.

Police also seized a pistol, two magazines, 46 cartridges and Rs 11.20 lakh cash from them. Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narendra Bhargav said the five people were nabbed from the Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that the money, and arms and ammunition seized from them were to be used for terror activities.

The accused were identified as Raveel Kataria, Imtayaz Ahmed, Nafeez, Mukhtiar Ahmad and Fiaz Ahmed, all residents of Baramulla, police said.

Their arrest came following the questioning of three people who were arrested with 18 kilograms of heroin from Gurdaspur in Punjab on July 27.

Police with the help of the army launched an operation to nab the five people from the Baramulla area, Bhargav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

