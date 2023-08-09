Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 9.45 cr seized in Nagaland's Kohima from January

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:14 IST
Drugs worth Rs 9.45 crore have been seized in Nagaland's Kohima since January and 35 people have been arrested during the period in connection with 23 cases of seizure of narcotics substance, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The seizures and arrests have so far been made by personnel of the Kohima District Executive Force deployed at various checkpoints, including an inter-state post at Khuzama bordering Manipur, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa said during a programme here.

The seized narcotics substances include 7.773 kg of heroin worth Rs 8.16 crore, 10,000 Yaba tablets amounting to Rs 1.2 crore, 9 kg of opium with a value of Rs 5.4 lakh, banned cough syrup and other drugs worth Rs 4.24 lakh, he added.

