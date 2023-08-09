Face Authentication Technology to be utilized for submission of Digital Life Certificate by pensioners

Submission of Life Certificates is an important activity to be carried out by pensioners every year in the month of November (with special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their Life Certificates in the month of October) to ensure continuity of their pension.

To enhance ‘Ease of Living’ of Central Government pensioners, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has been promoting Digital Life Certificate (DLC) i.e. Jeevan Pramaan extensively. Initially submission of DLCs using biometrics was commenced. Subsequently the Department engaged with MeitY to develop a Face Authentication technology system based on Aadhar database whereby it is possible to give LC from any Android based smart phone. As per this facility, the identity of a person is established through face recognition technique and DLC gets generated. This breakthrough technology, launched in November 2021, reduced the dependence of pensioners on external bio-metric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to masses by leveraging smartphone-based technology.

With a view to spread awareness amongst all the Central Government pensioners as well as the Pension Disbursing Authorities for use of DLC/Face Authentication technology to submit Digital Life Certificate, DoPPW launched a nation-wide campaign in the month of November 2022 in 37 cities through-out the country. The Campaign was a huge success with more than 35 lakh DLCs of Central Government Pensioner issued.

A similar Campaign will now be held from 1st to 30th November, 2023 in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners. To ensure the success of the campaign, so that the benefit of digital modes of Life Certificate submission reaches pensioners in the remotest corners of the country and also benefits super senior/ sick / incapacitated pensioners, a comprehensive circular with detailed guidelines has been issued defining roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders which includes Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, Pension Disbursing Banks and Pensioners’ Associations. These guidelines include nomination of nodal officers by the stakeholders, for the Campaign, spreading awareness / providing due publicity to DLC-Face Authentication technique through banners/posters placed strategically in offices and bank branches/ ATMs, use DLC/Face Authentication technique as far as possible where Doorstep banking services are availed, equipping dedicated staff at bank branches with an Android phone to use this technology when pensioners visit the branch for submission of Life Certificate, holding of Camps to enable pensioners to submit their DLCs without delay and home visit in case of bed ridden pensioners

In addition Pensioners’ Welfare Associations have been sensitized to hold camps for pensioners for DLC submission. Teams from the Department will also be visiting various locations through-out the Country to assist pensioners in use of various digital modes to submit their Life Certificates. Due publicity will be given through Social Media using Twitter, Facebook and Videos on YouTube.

