Water breaks through flood gates at Norway hydropower dam - VG TV

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Water has broken through the flood gates at a flooded river power dam in Norway on Wednesday, footage from Norwegian website VG TV showed.

The Braskereidfoss power station on the Glomma river, Norway's biggest waterway, had been unable to open its hatches following a flooding of the dam's control room after days of heavy rain.

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

