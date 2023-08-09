Left Menu

Earlier, a seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Partys Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area. A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

Delegation of CPIM leaders to visit Nuh on Thursday
A delegation of CPI(M) leaders will visit Nuh and Gurugram on Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the recent communal violence, the party said in a statement.

The delegation will be led by Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu and have three MPs - John Brittas, A A Rahim and V Sivadasan - the party said on Wednesday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh on July 31 when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs and later spread to Gurugram and other areas.

On Wednesday, a BJP delegation visited Nuh to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-struck district, even as a delegation by AAP was stopped on its way to the district.

The BJP delegation was led by state president Om Prakash Dhankhar. Earlier, a seven-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village under Rojka Meo Police Station area. A senior police officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

Earlier on Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from visiting the area, citing prohibitory orders.

