American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

An aid organisation in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince. Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

PTI | Portauprince | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:24 IST
An aid organisation in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince. Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works. The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil's husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country's poorest areas. Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

