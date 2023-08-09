Suspected spy for Russia arrested in Germany - prosecutors

German prosecutors have arrested a man suspected of having passed on secret information to Russian intelligence agencies, the German federal prosecutor's office said on Thursday. The man, a German national whom the prosecutor's office identified only as Thomas H., approached the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation, it said.

On one occasion, the man passed on to a Russian intelligence service information obtained in the course of his profession, working for a division of the German Bundeswehr, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)