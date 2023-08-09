DRI busts areca nuts smuggling gang at JNPT in Navi Mumbai; five held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gang involved in the smuggling of areca nuts by arresting five persons, including the mastermind, at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

DRI also seized over 50 tons of areca nuts, collectively valued at around Rs 4.40 crore, from two separate containers at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nhava Sheva, in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

According to DRI, the smuggling was carried out by way of misdeclaration and replacement of the smuggled areca nuts stuffed in the containers with the cover cargo during the movement of two containers from the port to the Container Freight Station (CFS).

In the first incident, DRI officials intercepted a 40 ft container, shipped from Dubai, where the import cargo was declared as 'Quick Lime Lumps', the official said.

''The detailed examination of the container found approximately 25.9 tons of areca nuts in a split form. They are valued at Rs 2.23 crore,'' he said.

Separately, the DRI intercepted another 40 feet container, also shipped from Dubai, where the import cargo was declared as 'gypsum powder'.

''The goods found inside the container were areca nuts in a whole form, packed in jute gunny bags. Areca nuts weighing 25.8 tons and valued at Rs 2.2 crore were seized,'' the official said.

Two persons were arrested, including the IEC holder, in the first incident. Further investigation revealed that smuggling was done similarly through some other containers, a DRI statement said. ''The interrogation of the arrested persons revealed that areca nuts in two more containers were smuggled similarly by way of misdeclaration and replacement of the smuggled areca nuts stuffed in the container by the cover cargo during the container movement from the port to the CFS,'' the statement added. The seizures were made under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)