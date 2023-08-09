Left Menu

2 interstate drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:51 IST
2 interstate drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Two interstate drug peddlers from Rajasthan were arrested in separate cases here and contraband including heroin, MDMA and opium was seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information, police teams busted the drug rackets and caught hold of the two drug peddlers under the limits of Chaitanyapuri police station and Adibatla police station here, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan said.

On a tip-off, police teams apprehended one accused on August 8 and seized 70 grams of heroin, 30 grams of MDMA and other incriminating material from his possession, a release from the police commissionerate said.

The accused used to purchase the drugs at the rate of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram from a drug supplier in Rajasthan and transport it to Hyderabad through courier services and also conceal it in clothes while travelling in private buses. The banned substances were sold at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram to the customers and the accused made a living out of it, the release said.

In the second case, police teams raided a house on Wednesday and arrested another accused as they seized 2.25 kilograms of opium from his possession.

The accused, who was cultivating opium in his lawn at his native place, was transporting it to Hyderabad through private travel buses and selling at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per 10 grams to people in the city, the release added.

Two separate cases were registered under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023