2 interstate drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

Two interstate drug peddlers from Rajasthan were arrested in separate cases here and contraband including heroin, MDMA and opium was seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information, police teams busted the drug rackets and caught hold of the two drug peddlers under the limits of Chaitanyapuri police station and Adibatla police station here, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan said.

On a tip-off, police teams apprehended one accused on August 8 and seized 70 grams of heroin, 30 grams of MDMA and other incriminating material from his possession, a release from the police commissionerate said.

The accused used to purchase the drugs at the rate of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram from a drug supplier in Rajasthan and transport it to Hyderabad through courier services and also conceal it in clothes while travelling in private buses. The banned substances were sold at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram to the customers and the accused made a living out of it, the release said.

In the second case, police teams raided a house on Wednesday and arrested another accused as they seized 2.25 kilograms of opium from his possession.

The accused, who was cultivating opium in his lawn at his native place, was transporting it to Hyderabad through private travel buses and selling at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per 10 grams to people in the city, the release added.

Two separate cases were registered under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

