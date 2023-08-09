US Senator Feinstein back home after fall, brief hospitalization -report
Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:55 IST
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, was briefly hospitalized on Tuesday evening following a minor fall in her San Francisco home, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday, citing the senator's spokesperson.
Feinstein has since returned home, the Chronicle reported.
