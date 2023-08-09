Left Menu

Suspected spy for Russia arrested in Germany - prosecutors

Prosecutors have arrested an official of the German military procurement agency whom they suspect of passing secret information to Russian intelligence, the federal prosecutor's office said on Thursday. The man, a German national that the prosecutor's office identified only as Thomas H., approached Russia's consulate in Bonn and embassy in Berlin on his own initiative and offered his cooperation, it said.

Prosecutors have arrested an official of the German military procurement agency whom they suspect of passing secret information to Russian intelligence, the federal prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The man, a German national that the prosecutor's office identified only as Thomas H., approached Russia's consulate in Bonn and embassy in Berlin on his own initiative and offered his cooperation, it said. On one occasion, the man passed information obtained during the course of his work to a Russian intelligence service, it said.

Germany, one of the largest providers of military hardware to Ukraine, is a major target of Russian spying operations, which have grown in scale since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, authorities have warned. In December, authorities arrested a German Foreign Intelligence Service (BND) employee they suspected of spying for Russia.

A spokesperson for the Berlin defence ministry declined to comment.

