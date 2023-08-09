Left Menu

Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to president, seeks land for farmers' memorial at Singhu border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:03 IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to president, seeks land for farmers' memorial at Singhu border
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said it has written to President Droupadi Murmu over a slew of demands, including the allocation of land to construct a memorial at the Singhu border for all farmers ''martyred'' during the 'kisan' struggle.

The farmers' outfit also said in the letter that ''what happened in Manipur to tribal women and all tribal people, has shaken the conscience of the entire country to the very core''.

''The SKM (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) had adopted resolution on the Manipur violence, demanding the removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh and to establish peace and tranquillity there at the earliest,'' it said in a statement.

In its letter, the Morcha raised a number of demands, including the allocation of land to construct a memorial at the Singhu border for all the farmers who were ''martyred'' during the 'kisan andolan'.

The other demand is the payment of compensation and the rehabilitation of families of all the farmers ''martyred during the historic 'kisan' struggle''.

