White House says it is watching Pakistan events 'with concern'

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:11 IST
The United States is watching "with concern" events in Pakistan, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on Wednesday. Kirby made his remarks after being asked about the situation in Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently imprisoned and there has been a spike in militant attacks.

"We're obviously concerned about any actions, particularly violent actions, that can contribute to instability in Pakistan or frankly any other country with whom we share a set of common interests when it comes to counterterrorism, so we're watching it with concern," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

