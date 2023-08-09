Left Menu

BSF's 'Operation Alert' along India-Pak border from Aug 11-17

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:40 IST
The Border Security Force will run Operation Alert from August 11 to August 17 along the India-Pakistan International Border to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts in view of the Independence Day.

During this, a close watch will be kept by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints will be increased and camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.

He said the BSF increases its vigilance ahead of Independence Day.

Although the BSF remains alert on the border throughout the year, but the border guarding force becomes more alert these days, Rastogi said, adding that jawans will be deployed in sensitive areas during the period.

