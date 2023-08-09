Canada says 'highly probable' China engaged in online targeting of Canadian lawmaker

The Canadian government on Wednesday said Conservative member of parliament Michael Chong was targeted in an online "information operation" in which China's role was "highly probable." Chong, who belongs to Canada's main opposition party, has been a frequent critic of China and drawn Beijing's ire.

"An analysis by the RRM (Rapid Response Mechanism) to determine the possibility of state involvement revealed that, while China's role in the information operation is highly probable, unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign," the Canadian government said. Canada said it will raise with China's representatives concerns over the activity observed on WeChat, the social media platform on which Canada says the operation took place in May.

The government said it detected the operation in June while monitoring the digital information ecosystem for June 19 by-elections. Chong in 2021 sponsored a successful motion that declared China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority amounted to genocide. He was sanctioned by Beijing in the same year.

Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, citing a Canadian intelligence report from 2021, said in May that China sought information about Chong and his family in China in a likely effort to "make an example" of him and "deter others from taking anti-PRC position," using an acronym for China's official name. China has previously denied targeting Chong.

Canada's spy agency previously withheld information about Chinese threats against Chong and his family in 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in May, adding that he had told the agency that in the future such threats must be revealed immediately. Separately, Canadian authorities have several ongoing investigations into allegations of Chinese interference in Canada's last two elections, accusations that Beijing denies.

China-Canada relations turned icy in late 2018 when Canadian police detained a Chinese telecommunications executive. Shortly after, Beijing arrested two Canadians on spying charges.

