Delhi man booked for sending abusive texts to TV news editor

The Noida Police on Wednesday booked a Delhi-based man for allegedly sending abusive texts to the editor-in-chief of a television news channel, one of these messages also contained derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:44 IST
The Noida Police on Wednesday booked a Delhi-based man for allegedly sending abusive texts to the editor-in-chief of a television news channel, one of these messages also contained derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The police said they have launched an investigation and identified the culprit who allegedly sent the messages to the senior journalist on WhatsApp.

''In two of the messages, the person targeted the editor-in-chief of the media house by sending abusive, deplorable and derogatory messages. In the third message, he abused the prime minister,'' a channel representative told the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said an FIR has been registered at the local Phase 2 Police Station on Tuesday. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes).

''We have identified the suspect. He is believed to be a resident of Delhi. It appears that he has previously also been involved in such mischiefs. The police have sent him a notice and asked him to join the inquiry,'' Yadav told PTI.

