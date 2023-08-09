Left Menu

Two killed in Turkish drone attacks against PKK members in Iraq

Turkish drone strikes on Wednesday killed two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in two separate attacks in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniya, according to Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service and a security source.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 21:56 IST
Two killed in Turkish drone attacks against PKK members in Iraq

Turkish drone strikes on Wednesday killed two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in two separate attacks in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniya, according to Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service and a security source. The first drone attack targeted a vehicle in a mountain area near Sulaimaniya, killing one person identified by the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service statement as a "PKK intelligence official". Two PKK fighters were seriously wounded in the drone strike.

A separate Turkish drone strike targeted a vehicle, killing one PKK member and wounding two in an area just 10 km (6 miles) from the mountain resort of Dukan, said the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service statement. The Dukan area attracts thousands of Iraqi tourists in the summer as they bid to avoid sweltering heat elsewhere.

Kurdish security sources said the recent stepping up of drone attacks against PKK targets by Turkey was a "worrying development" and that the central government in Baghdad should intervene to stop the attacks. Wednesday's attacks were the fourth in three days by Turkey on PKK targets in northern Iraq.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Turkish drone strikes on Sunday killed two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants and wounded two in Iraq's northern provinces of Sulaimaniya and Dahuk. (Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023