Left Menu

UN expert launch Sanctions Research Platform

The platform is a comprehensive online repository of resources and research related to the issue of unilateral sanctions and their impact on human rights.

OHCHR | Updated: 10-08-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 12:09 IST
UN expert launch Sanctions Research Platform
The platform is the result of a two-year development process and contributes to strengthening global awareness and fostering research through an integrated system dedicated to the topic. Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

The UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, Alena Douhan, announced today the launch of the Sanctions Research Platform.

The platform is a comprehensive online repository of resources and research related to the issue of unilateral sanctions and their impact on human rights.

It is designed to serve as an independent reference tool for collecting, researching and analysing global sanction data. The platform is open and available to anyone interested in or working on issues related to sanctions and their impact, with no access or usage restrictions. It contains resources in all six official UN languages - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

"I am thrilled by the successful launch of the Sanctions Research Platform and opportunities that this online tool could provide to academics and practitioners around the world in their research and advocacy, as well as to anyone with a keen interest in sanctions and their impact on human rights,” Douhan said. “I wish to extend an invitation to all actors and stakeholders to support this initiative, which is constantly evolving, and help it grow and expand its reach.”     

The platform is the result of a two-year development process and contributes to strengthening global awareness and fostering research through an integrated system dedicated to the topic.

It also consolidates links to various databases and sources relating to sanctions. Users are invited to submit relevant materials, including publications and multimedia files, either directly through the online platform or via a message to the platform’s generic email, to support and enhance the platform.3

 

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023