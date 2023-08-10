UN expert launch Sanctions Research Platform

The UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, Alena Douhan, announced today the launch of the Sanctions Research Platform.

The platform is a comprehensive online repository of resources and research related to the issue of unilateral sanctions and their impact on human rights.

It is designed to serve as an independent reference tool for collecting, researching and analysing global sanction data. The platform is open and available to anyone interested in or working on issues related to sanctions and their impact, with no access or usage restrictions. It contains resources in all six official UN languages - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

"I am thrilled by the successful launch of the Sanctions Research Platform and opportunities that this online tool could provide to academics and practitioners around the world in their research and advocacy, as well as to anyone with a keen interest in sanctions and their impact on human rights,” Douhan said. “I wish to extend an invitation to all actors and stakeholders to support this initiative, which is constantly evolving, and help it grow and expand its reach.”

The platform is the result of a two-year development process and contributes to strengthening global awareness and fostering research through an integrated system dedicated to the topic.

It also consolidates links to various databases and sources relating to sanctions. Users are invited to submit relevant materials, including publications and multimedia files, either directly through the online platform or via a message to the platform’s generic email, to support and enhance the platform.3