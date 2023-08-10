2 security personnel among 4 injured in grenade blast in J-K's Anantnag

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said. The explosion took place during a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The injured -- two security personnel and as many civilians -- have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. The search operation in the area is underway, they said.

