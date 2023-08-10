Man from Gujarat held with drugs worth Rs 4.55 lakh in Maharashtra

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man and seized drugs worth Rs 4.55 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. Officials of the crime unit apprehended Aslam Abdulkadir Sama, hailing from Bhuj in Gujarat, at Ranjnoli naka in Bhiwandi area here on Wednesday, the official from Kongaon police station said.

The police seized 65.78 gm of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 4.55 lakh from his possession, he said.

The accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The man was questioned, but the source of the contraband and to whom he wanted to sell it was yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)