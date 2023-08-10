Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man attempts to take his life as officials try to attach his flat over default in loan repayment

A man in Maharashtras Thane district tried to take his life by drinking fertiliser when a team of revenue officials went to attach his flat for allegedly defaulting on the repayment of a loan, the police said on Thursday.

A man in Maharashtra's Thane district tried to take his life by drinking fertiliser when a team of revenue officials went to attach his flat for allegedly defaulting on the repayment of a loan, the police said on Thursday. The Mahatma Phule Chowk police under the Kalyan division have registered a case against Shyam Sangve under sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

As per the first information report (FIR), Sangve had availed a loan from a small finance institution for his house at Rambag in Kalyan. When the outstanding amount stood at Rs 17.58 lakh, the lender initiated the legal process against him for default in repayment.

In March 2023, the additional district magistrate directed the local tehsildar to attach his property.

As per the FIR, revenue officials went to Sangve's house on June 13 to attach the property but the action was put off till June 28 after he sought time from the lender to repay the loan.

When revenue officials along with the police and staffers from the small finance company again visited his house on August 9, Sangve allegedly resisted the action and threatened them, said the FIR.

Sangve then locked the house from the inside. The team later entered the house and found that he had tried to take his life by consuming some fertiliser. Sangve was admitted to a government hospital, said the FIR.

