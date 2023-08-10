Left Menu

Russian drones destroy Ukrainian fuel depot in Rivne region - governor

Russian drones destroyed a fuel depot in Ukraine's western Rivne region in an overnight attack in the early hours of Thursday, causing a huge blaze, governor Vitaliy Koval said. There were no casualties, he said. "Today at night the Rivne region came under a massive drone attack," Koval said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

"The chemical and radiation level is normal. We do not plan to evacuate the population." The Ukrainian air force said that seven out of 10 Iranian-made "Shahed" drones were shot down during an overnight Russian attack which lasted from 23:00 (20:00 GMT) on Wednesday until 04:00 on Thursday.

Koval said 45 rescuers and 14 units of special vehicles were working on the site to extinguish the fire.

