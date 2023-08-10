Pune: Tushar Gandhi files police complaint against Sambhaji Bhide for 'derogatory' remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday lodged a police complaint in Maharashtra's Pune city against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation, an official said. Bhide, known as 'Bhide Guruji' among his followers, is accused of making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage in his speech during a programme in Amravati district in the last week of July. Following his remarks, first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Amravati and Nashik against Bhide, the founder of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit. Tushar Gandhi, along with advocate Asim Sarode and other people visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune city on Thursday and submitted the complaint against Bhide. They sought registration of a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Talking to reporters, Gandhi said, ''Bhide has passed a derogatory statement not just against Bapu, but also made insulting remarks against his family.'' ''The state home minister assured a strong action, but it seems no action has been taken so far,'' he alleged. According to Gandhi, they have sought action against Bhide under the IPC sections and filed a complaint application against him.

A senior official of the Deccan police station said, ''We have received the complaint application from Gandhi and we are looking into it.'' Bhide has drawn flak for his controversial comments in the past as well. On August 7, the Navi Mumbai police registered an FIR against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide following a complaint for his alleged derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha and social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Periyar Naicker.

