Advocate appointed additional judge of Bombay HC

An advocate was on Thursday elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of Manjusha Ajay Deshpande on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

She has been appointed for a period of two years. Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judge or what is popularly called 'permanent judge'.

Her name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in July. Earlier, on May 2, the top court Collegium had deferred its decision on the recommendation and had decided to seek a report of the acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay in view of certain issues which were flagged by the government in the file.

''The elevation of the candidate would add to the representation of women on the Bench of the High Court of Bombay particularly amongst women lawyers practising before the Bench at Aurangabad,'' the collegium had said recommending her name to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)