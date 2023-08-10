EU Commission to analyse US order on tech curbs in China
The European Commission will analyse the U.S. ban on new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies such as computer chips and is in close contact with the U.S. administration, the EU executive said on Thursday. We will be analysing the Executive Order closely," a Commission spokesperson said in an email.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will analyse the U.S. ban on new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies such as computer chips and is in close contact with the U.S. administration, the EU executive said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to prohibit or restrict U.S. investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems.
"We take note of the Executive Order on outbound investment released by the U.S. on 9 August. We will be analysing the Executive Order closely," a Commission spokesperson said in an email. "We are in close contact with the US administration and look forward to continued cooperation on this topic."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan says it hopes to communicate closely with China including with Wang Yi
Chinese developer Country Garden bond halted trading after 20% drop - Shenzhen exchange
North Korea to welcome China and Russia with military display after pandemic isolation
China agrees to reschedule USD 2 billion debt recovery
WRAPUP 1-Typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines, threatens Taiwan and China