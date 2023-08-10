Suspecting sister's extra marital affair with husband, Delhi woman tries to kill her

A woman allegedly shot at her 20-year-old sister in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area suspecting her of being in an extramarital relationship with her husband, police said on Thursday. Sumaila, a resident of Buland Masjid in Shastri Park, reported to the police that her elder sister Sonu (30) tried to shoot her dead with a country made pistol around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, said.

After the pellets hit Sumaila's face, Sonu hit her several times on her head with the gun butt, he added. The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident, the DCP said.

Sonu suspected that her younger sister Sumaila had an extramarital affair with her husband, he added. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered at the Shastri Park Police Station here, the police said.

Sonu has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)