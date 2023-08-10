China condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Villavicencio - foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 15:40 IST
China's foreign ministry on Thursday condemned the assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
"China condemns the attack and expresses condolences over the assassination of Villavicencio," the ministry said in a statement.
Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event on Wednesday, authorities said, amid an upsurge in violence in the Andean nation blamed on drug traffickers.
